The new Suzuki S-Cross 2022 has been presented in society. The new generation of the interesting Suzuki SUV is here and brings with it very important news. Launches design, technological equipment and raises its commitment to electrification. A model that is called to be a protagonist in Europe.

The wait is over. After several official advances and various leaks, the new Suzuki S-Cross 2022. The new generation of Suzuki’s very interesting SUV is here and brings with it many important new features. New features that go far beyond a simple change in exterior design and expanded technological equipment.

Suzuki It has taken advantage of the generational change of the S-Cross to increase its commitment to electrification while improving its SUV in the field of connectivity, automation and efficiency. All this without leaving aside the original essence of a model that is still available with the popular 4×4 drive from the Japanese manufacturer.

The design of the new Suzuki S-Cross 2022



Just take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to discover the major changes that exterior design has undergone. Suzuki has taken advantage of the generational change to adapt the S-Cross to your new design language. A philosophy in which you want to combine a tough look with a bold and attractive style.

On the front highlights the new grill finished in piano black. A grille of significant dimensions that is crossed by a chrome trim and on which is the brand’s insignia. In addition, it connects directly with slightly enveloping optical groups and in which the led technology is the protagonist. The location of the fog lights and the front bumper should also be noted.

The side view brings out the SUV essence of the new S-Cross. Plastic bumpers protect the underside of the body and roof rails accentuate the jacket look. In addition, it is worth noting the quadrangular wheel arches. And ending our tour of the exterior at the rear, we find some LED lights horizontally arranged and joined through a trim to enhance the feeling of width. It is also important to mention the rear bumper.

The new Suzuki S-Cross boasts technological equipment

Regarding the level of customization, It does not stand out especially, but it is true that Suzuki offers a wide variety of colors. It is available in eight colors. Metallic pearl hues are Titan Dark Gray, Cosmic Black and Canyon Brown. Pearl tones include Superior White, Energy Red, and Sphere Blue. The colors Silk Silver Metallic and Pearl White complete the options.

The interior and technology of the new Suzuki S-Cross 2022

Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new S-Cross we will quickly be enveloped in a warm and comfortable atmosphere. Suzuki has placed special emphasis on improving comfort on board its SUV. The large glass surfaces and even the possibility of equipping a panoramic sunroof, allow the passenger compartment to be flooded with natural light, which increases the feeling of spaciousness.

The new seats are ergonomic and upholstered in synthetic leather. Also noteworthy is the instrument panel as it adopts a three-dimensional design to convey strength and quality. The “nerve center” is a 9 inch touch screen. A key component for managing the infotainment system. A multimedia system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new S-Cross also has Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

The new generation of the Suzuki S-Cross attracts attention for its exterior design

Regarding the list of driving assistance systems, the new S-Cross is well served. And, among other technologies, it boasts adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function, Dual Sensor Brake Support, lane change alert, 360º vision camera, anti-zigzag alert, lane change assistant, blind spot detection, recognition of traffic signs and rear traffic alert. All of them included under the Suzuki Safety Support package.

As can be seen in the images, up to 5 adult passengers can travel in the cabin of the new S-Cross. The trunk, what cubes a cargo volume of 430 liters, it can be extended since the 60:40 split rear seat backs and the multi-position floor of the cargo area allow you to play with the available space.

The measurements of the new Suzuki S-Cross 2022

Measures Suzuki S-Cross 2022 Long 4,300 mm Width 1,785 mm High 1,580mm (1,585mm with roof bars) Battle 2,600 mm Trunk 430 liters Maximum luggage compartment 1,230 liters

Suzuki raises its bet on electrification with the new S-Cross

The electrified engine of the new Suzuki S-Cross 2022



On the mechanical side, the new S-Cross maintains its commitment to electrification. What’s more, Suzuki has raised that bet. The new generation has been presented with SHVS technology as the protagonist. A 48 volt light hybrid system (MHEV). Under the hood of the new S-Cross is a 1.4-liter electrified Boosterjet engine

with said 48V system.

The engine, which has four cylinders, develops a power of 129 hp and 235 Nm of maximum torque. It can be associated with both a manual gearbox and an automatic transmission, both six-speed. And for the two types of gearboxes you can choose between a front-wheel drive configuration as per the system of 4×4 AllGrip drive.

The engines of the new Suzuki S-Cross 2022

Data sheet 2WD 6MT 2WD 6AT 4×4 6MT 4×4 6AT Motor 1.4 Boosterjet 1.4 Boosterjet 1.4 Boosterjer 1.4 Boosterjet Guy Gasoline Gasoline Gasoline Gasoline Cylinders 4 4 4 4 Electrification 48V SHVS 48V SHVS 48V SHVS 48V SHVS Power 129 hp 129 hp 129 hp 129 hp Maximum torque 235 Nm 235 Nm 235 Nm 235 Nm Transmission Manual 6v Automatic 6v Manual 6v Automatic 6v Traction Lead Lead 4×4 4×4 Acceleration 0-100 km / h 9.5 s 9.5 s 10.2 s 10.2 s Maximum speed 195 km / h 195 km / h 195 km / h 195 km / h Average consumption (l / 100 km) 5.3 5.7-5.8 5.8-5.9 6.1 CO2 emissions (g / km) 119-120 129-130 132-133 139

The new Suzuki S-Cross will be manufactured in Hungary

4×4 models have a driving mode selector that allows you to choose between the Auto, Sport, Snow and Low profiles. This makes it possible to adapt the behavior of the vehicle to variable situations in order to always obtain the best possible performance.

Hybrid version (HEV) of the new Suzuki S-Cross arrives in 2022

It is undoubtedly one of the great surprises that the new generation of the S-Cross will bring with it. A full hybrid version (HEV). Dubbed the Strong Hybrid, Suzuki has signaled that it will arrive in Europe next year. However, it will first be offered in the new generation Suzuki Vitara (which will also be presented shortly) and later in the S-Cross.

The commercialization of the new S-Cross in Europe will start practically immediately. Suzuki has indicated that it will go on sale in European territory at the end of the year. It will also be marketed in Latin America, Oceania and Asia. It is a model with a global scope. The process of production will take place in Hungary. More specifically in the facilities that Suzuki has in Esztergom.