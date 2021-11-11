Suzuki has unveiled the long-awaited new generation of its affordable utility. The new Suzuki Celerio 2022 bursts onto the scene loaded with very important new features. New design, technological equipment and mechanics. Now this little model is safer and more efficient.

The wait is over. After some official advances and numerous spy photos, the expected one has been presented in society new generation Suzuki Celerio. The interesting Suzuki utility vehicle has undergone a total renovation. A generational change that brings with it a new exterior design, a more technological and spacious cabin, and what is equally important, an updated mechanical section.

Under the premise of being a benchmark in India in its competitive category in terms of efficiency and safety, Suzuki has introduced many new features and improvements to the Celerio range. A model that is already on sale. Let’s go into detail and review all the keys to this great update.

The new Suzuki Celerio 2022 has been presented in society

The design of the new Suzuki Celerio 2022



The images that illustrate this article allow us to discover at a quick glance how the exterior design of the Celerio has changed. The new generation looks more dynamic, elegant and modern. On the front we find some considerable size headlights that connect directly with a chrome trim that runs through the grille. A grill on which the Suzuki insignia is located. Fog lamps are integrated into the front bumper, adopting a circular design.

The view presents a very high waist line and, what is equally striking, new 15-inch Urbane alloy wheels in black. And ending our tour of the exterior at the rear, the most distinctive feature is, without a doubt, the rear lights that are equally important. The rear bumper has also changed.

At the personalization level, Suzuki proposes a total of six body colorsAmong them two are new: Solid Fire Red and Speedy Blue along with Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Gray, and Caffeine Brown.

The interior of the new Suzuki Celerio 2022

The interior and technology of the new Suzuki Celerio 2022

Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new Celerio we will be enveloped by a greater sense of quality and robustness compared to the outgoing model. In the interior design process Suzuki has placed emphasis on increasing the level of space. The increase in the wheelbase has been decisive for improve space for rear occupants.

The measurements of the new Suzuki Celerio 2022

Measures Suzuki Celerio 2022 Long 3,695 mm Width 1,655 mm High 1,555 mm Battle 2,435 mm

The outlets of the ventilation system located at the ends have a circular design while those located in the central part adopt a vertical format. Have been added new chrome accents. In the same way, the new design of the center console and the instrument panel should be highlighted. By the way, the gear lever is also new.

Five adult passengers can travel inside the new Suzuki Celerio 2022

The “nerve center” of the cabin is a 7 inch touch screen with which we can handle the SmartPlay infotainment system. There are also new features in the equipment, such as the smart key start system, air conditioning with pollen filter, multifunction steering wheel, height-adjustable driver’s seat and 60:40 split rear seats.

The new generation of the Celerio has also taken a step forward when it comes to safety. Built on the Suzuki Heartec platform, offers greater torsional stiffness and complies with new Indian standards for impact safety and pedestrian protection.

The engine of the new Suzuki Celerio 2022

With regard to the mechanical section, Suzuki warns that we are facing a new generation powertrain. If we take a look under the hood of the new Celerio we will find a new 1.0-liter three-cylinder K10C petrol engine that develops a power of 67 hp and 89 Nm

of maximum torque. A block that can be associated with a five-speed manual gearbox or an AGS automatic transmission.

The new Suzuki Celerio 2022 is already on sale in India

Suzuki has taken particular interest in improving the efficiency level of the Celerio. Moreover, he assures that now it is the most efficient petrol car in the Indian market. It has technologies such as the Start & Stop system that allow reducing both fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

The order book for the new Celerio is now open. Suzuki has confirmed the price list for its renewed city car. Is available from approximately € 6,000. The Datsun GO and Hyundai Santro are some of the models it will have to rival once it lands in dealerships. Unfortunately there are no plans for the introduction of the new Celerio in Europe.