A survey carried out by the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial on market sentiment revealed that at least a third of Spanish investment houses advocate including investments related to Blockchain technology in their portfolio, as well as crypto assets. It should be noted that 26 entities with more than 600,000 million under management have participated,

According to the results obtained, Spanish investment management and advisory entities are increasingly closer to the world of Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. They highlight that the trend has become evident after two years ago there was a kind of consensus in avoiding these investments given the lack of a regulation that clarifies the investment in these assets.

“The usual message was to recognize the usefulness of Blockchain technology and use it for internal issues, but avoid bitcoin and other crypto assets,” they highlighted.

“There has been an evolution caused both by a greater maturity of this subject, the more sophisticated analysis that managers have executed and the growing demand from clients … In some cases due to conviction and in others, especially with Bitcoin, Ethereum and other currencies. digital media, as intermediaries at the request of customers ”, they mentioned.

In this survey carried out by the Spanish media, which was in fact the third carried out and in which there are nine that advocate including investments related to Blockchain technology in the portfolio, and three of them also include crypto assets, the entities were asked that they indicate the percentage of liquidity and also of assets that they would add to a balanced portfolio. In general, it would be made up of 50% bonds and the same amount in variable income, and the result was that “a total of nine entities incorporate Blockchain, with weights ranging from 0.5% to 5%.”, They indicated.

According to them, this result showed them the conviction for this asset in several entities, and also that, also, three of these nine managers or private banks are betting on introducing crypto assets, with percentages ranging from 0.5% to 2%.

Results in percentages of 26 managers and private banks: For a traditional portfolio that would have 50% in bonds and 50% in the stock market

“There continues to be heterogeneity in the opinions of Spanish managers on these investments. In the section of perspectives for different investments, they score the expectations about various assets at 12 months, with 1 being maximum pessimism and 10 maximum optimism. US and European equities take the highest score with 6.9 points, while sovereign debt is at the bottom with 2.6 points. ”, They commented.

Finally, with respect to Bitcóin, it is the asset where there is less consensus.

“Being one of the main cryptocurrencies, the score is 4 from 18 responses, since there are eight entities that have no opinion on this investment. Among the responses, the dispersion ranges from 1 to 8. “, they maintained.

It may interest you: