Within the world of videogames, the collaboration between Warner Bros and DC to create a Smash Bros, of the iconic characters of the two companies, had been kept amidst rumors; However, it is now that the launch of “MultiVersus” has been made official, a video game where you can fight with multiple characters belonging to Warner Bros and DC, with a model similar to that known from multiplayer royal battles, whether collaborative or independent. The surprise of the launch of the video game was taken by the creation of Shaggy Ultra, characters that materialize past the memes and desires of gamers to reality within the MultiVersus field of struggle.

Shaggy Ultra in networks

After the announcement of the arrival of MultiVersus, users have celebrated the incorporation of what began as a game, as a meme, since the developers decided to please the audience and include Shaggy Ultra, although this is not the name official of the character, if it is the one that the users have put him in networks, because since the rumors of the creation of this video game began, the developers were asked to grant the member of the mystery gang, the powers of the Ultra instinct, thanks to these demands, now there is a character, with a fighting mode similar to that of Goku from Dragon Ball Z, an act that has pleased more than one.

The power of memes is insane, this stupidity went so far that a group of devs put effort and sweat to bring fucking Shaggy Ultra Instinct to life, the source material was worth the dick and it’s beautiful, I love this damn timeline pic.twitter.com/wHwjCjpbQz – Kaiser Pudú ♡ ♪ !? (@KaiserPudu) November 18, 2021

Because the developers took user requests very seriously, in networks a conversation is maintained to say polarized, since there are those who celebrate and celebrate and who in a certain way criticize the appropriation of companies on a character based on memes and the mythical that is created around what could be considered as one of the characters created by and for the internet communities and the gamer world.

MultiVersus the Smash Bros from Warner and DC

In this new video game you can find a gameplay similar to the one known within Nintendo’s Smash Bros, where it will be possible to fight in royal battles, making use of characters such as Superman, Batman, Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, Shaggy, Wonder Woman, Steven Universe, Finn the human or Jake the dog.

The developers mention the search for a cooperative game mode, although it will be possible to fight in battles all against all, it has also been mentioned that the gameplay will be cross-play and cross-progression, which will allow the use of the video game in multi-platform and multiplayer regardless of the console in which it is played, in addition to being completely free these modalities.

Although there is already a base programming of characters, scenarios and game modes, each aspect of the video game will be expanded over time, since it is in its testing stage until its official arrival in 2022, to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC consoles.

