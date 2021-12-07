A few weeks ago we told you about the arrival of the brand new Surface Duo 2 to Spain. Microsoft’s new foldable smartphone has fixed many of the problems of the first version. But the software still has a lot of room for improvement and the Redmond giant is aware of this. Let’s see how the Surface Duo 2 has improved with firmware update december.

What’s new in Surface Duo 2 firmware 2021.923.272

Addresses the scenarios described in the Android Security Bulletin: December 2021.

Improves the reliability and stability of the system.

They have improved the navigation of the application with additional support animations.

The usability of the camera has been improved.

Touch responsiveness is now better.

Improves compatibility with LDAC-enabled Bluetooth devices.

Improves reliability in the Android Auto experience.

New Features in Surface Duo 2: OneNote launch has been enabled when clicking the top button on the Surface Slim Pen. Requires the Pen to be paired with Surface Duo 2. Enabled Surface Duo features, in Settings, to choose the default screen when folded. Enabled in Surface Duo features, in Settings, to choose preferences for answering phone calls when folded.



The ability to choose which screen to activate when you fold the device should ease the user experience for owners of Microsoft’s new smartphone. These have been affected by inconsistent and unpredictable responses.

On the one hand, it is interesting to see how Microsoft continues its journey alone in the field of two-screen devices. None of the smartphone makers have wanted to compete on dual-screen phones. But we’re also concerned that Microsoft hasn’t been able to offer a more polished device and that we’re still seeing software issues on this Surface Duo 2.