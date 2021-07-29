It seems that Microsoft continues to find ways to improve its various services. The other day we were talking about the acquisition of CloudKnox and in less than a week we have to talk about another purchase, in this case Suplari. Let’s see what this company offers to Microsoft.

Suplari will improve decisions in Dynamics 365

Suplari enables organizations make better and faster decisions when making purchases. This company leverages AI-driven insights from available data: ERP, budgets, contracts, T&E systems, and corporate cards. Today, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Suplari to enhance Dynamics 365 capabilities.

“We are excited about the new path ahead with Microsoft. We are ecstatic to report that 100% of our team continues to work together to extend Suplari’s Spend Intelligence Cloud at Microsoft. Customers can continue to expect the same great product experience from Suplari in the future as part of Microsoft. Given Microsoft’s investments in AI, cloud and data, customers can expect Suplari to continue to deliver more AI-driven, predictive and prescriptive insights and integrated workflows for finance, procurement and supply chain teams.wrote the Suplari team announcing the acquisition of Microsoft.

The three fundamental areas of Suplari

This Seattle-based start-up bases its work on three main pillars that have convinced the Redmond giant to acquire it.