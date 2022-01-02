It Takes Two has been one of the titles that has given the most talk in recent months. Not only has it been a true triumph among the specialized critics and the players, but it has even risen with the Game of the Year award in The Game Awards 2021. However, despite its waste of quality and originality, the title has a barrier that can make it difficult to access for many people, and it is the need to have a partner willing to play with us, since it is an exclusively cooperative title.

However, for Masahiro Sakurai there is a fairly simple solution, and in pursuit of it Super Smash Bros director teaches us how to play It Takes Two solo.

The Game Award 2021 を 獲得 し た 『It Takes Two』。

ふ た り 専 用 ゲ ー ム で あ る こ と が 最大 の 障壁 だ け ど 、 ひ と り で で き な く も な い… か も? pic.twitter.com/xb2WtE8Fvn – 桜 井 政 博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) December 11, 2021

Sakurai affirms through Twitter that, placing the controls vertically as in the second photo that he shows us and placing his hands in that position, we could control both characters at the same time without much problem. The director of Super Smash Bros also takes the opportunity to jokingly comment in a later tweet that this work has become a finalist in the Game Designers Awards.

An idea at least original on the part of Sakurai, who once again proves that, although perhaps all the solutions are not equally effective, whoever wants something can do it, and in this case, we have the example that it can be done. playing It Takes Two alone, although perhaps not in the most comfortable way.