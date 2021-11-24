With the recent success of the live action anime Cowboy Bebop, it seems that a video game would be in production and would come from the hand of Sunrise Inc.

There are many rumors going around about a possible video game of Cowboy bebop, which would come from the hand of the renowned animation studio Sunrise Inc. And if this happens, it would make sense, as the anime is slowly regaining its success thanks to the recent adaptation to live action produced by Netflix.

But… Why is this believed? The rumor arises after the Japanese studio, best known for producing the movies of Mobile Suit Gudam, you have requested to create a new IP under the name Cowboy Bebop. This would not be the first time Sunrise Inc. participate in a project related to Cowboy Bebop, since the study produced Cowboy Bebop: The Movie. And it wouldn’t be the company’s first video game either, as it produced games like Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Colors.

The game seems to come as a consequence of the recent success of the series, which seems to have been an attempt to revamp the franchise and bring it back to everyone’s lips. Sunrise Inc. seems to want to take advantage of the situation and throw a game before Cowboy bebop lose all this recognition that you are getting.

This would not be the first video game of Cowboy bebop, since there are two games based on the anime. One that came out for the first Playstation, called only Cowboy bebop, and another that left for the Playstation 2, called Cowboy Bebop: Tsuioku no Serenade. There is a third game, but this one was only for Japanese audiences.

Many speculate that the game might have some typical features of Cowboy bebop, as is the animation and the story. So it is expected that Sunrise Inc. get back to doing a great job like you did in your time with the movie. Although not much is known about the game, news (and confirmation) of it is expected to come out shortly now that the series is on everyone’s lips.

