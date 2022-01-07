The producer and presenter Geoff Keighley has confirmed that the Summer Game Fest will return in 2022. The summer digital event, which was held for the first time in 2020, was created to fill the void left by E3 following the event’s cancellation. The Summer Game Fest returned in 2021, and Geoff Keighley’s video game event is now shaping up to be an enduring annual tradition. Last year, this event took place in June 2021.

Between the news that the Summer Game Fest offered to its public There was a new trailer for FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, which attracted a lot of attention and allowed fans of role-playing games to get up close to this long-awaited open-world adventure. Other titles, such as Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, were first announced by Geoff Keighley. We will still have to wait to find out what surprises there will be now that Summer Game Fest will return in 2022.

Summer Game Fest will return in 2022

The digital nature and the longest duration of the Summer Game Fest They allowed it to position itself as a relevant event within the video game industry. Summer Game Fest 2021 special guests like Jeff Goldblum also contributed to the success of the digital showcase, attracting viewers both for their game announcements and professional flair. Summer Game Fest and Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has officially announced that Summer Game Fest will return in 2022 via Twitter.

Although nothing has been officially revealed, other than that the Summer Game Fest will return in 2022, the announcement presumably confirms that Keighley will return as executive producer and lead presenter. No specific dates have been given yet, but players can expect the Summer Game Fest to return in the summer of 2022. The Summer Game Fest website has also been updated to reflect the return of the event in 2022.