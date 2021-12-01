Due to pressure from rights owners, the page to download subtitles Subdivx announced that it was closing at the end of the year after two decades on the Internet.

However, a few hours after the announcement, under pressure from the community that has been downloading subtitles for a long time, there is now a possibility that it will continue. This will happen if the founder – who is still at the forefront of the page – has enough “energy” to move the entire site from one hosting to another.

The story is like this: the administrator of the site, a 42-year-old Argentine with a nickname Deif, announced this Tuesday, November 30, that he had received an email in which he was summoned to move the site at the end of the year.

“Hi friends. Nobody likes to give bad news, but unfortunately I have to inform you that at the end of the year we will close the site for good. I wish I could keep subdivx open for a thousand more years, but it can’t be. Rights owners don’t give up, and let’s face it, they always win in the end. Download the subs while you can. Thanks to all the creators for the endurance, it was nice while it lasted, ”he wrote on a pop-up screen that appears on the web.

Subdivx closes at the end of the year. Huge and free source of subtitles for movies, series, recitals, etc. They even offered subtitles that official (and paid) streaming services didn’t have.

Access to culture should not be only for “those who can.” pic.twitter.com/D2jhsxlAzg – Pablo Planovsky (@PabloPlanovsky) November 30, 2021

While Deif could switch servers, he told The nation: “The truth is, I no longer have the energy to upload the site to a new one”.

In this way, Subdivx.com had its days numbered.

At the end of the year, SubDivx closes, a website that has improved our lives for many years. My story “The righteous” spoke of them: https://t.co/PajNSTa7m7 pic.twitter.com/bHmfQp4YlA – Hernán Casciari (@casciari) November 30, 2021

But as the news went viral and “thanks to the displays of affection he received on the networks,” Deif said, the founder decided to go ahead with the site, even though he must migrate to another hosting provider.

If anyone has the Deif contact from Subdivx, they ask him to send me a DM that there are people who want to give him a hand. ☺️ https://t.co/Yi2oKNJLmY – Los Pibes de Sistemas  (@pibesdesistemas) November 30, 2021

To resist the fall of subdivx pic.twitter.com/u7NBV8MU6y – delfina from outer space (@delfinaplissken) November 30, 2021

Subdivx is not the first website of the subject that is with complications.

A few years ago Subtitulos.es left.

The lawyers point out that by making a translation, without auntorization, of a work, even if it were in a different format than the original, copyright is being violated.