Subaru is already anticipating the novelties that it will present at the Tokyo Motor Show 2022. The Japanese firm aims to be one of the highlights of the great Japanese fair and, of course, with the advance that it has just presented it has great possibilities of achieving its goal. The Subaru STI E-RA Concept previews the first electric sports car with the magic letters of sportiness.

Subaru has fully entered the field of electric cars. Just a few weeks ago, the Japanese brand presented its first bet, that of the Subaru solterra With which it aims to win over customers from almost all over the world with a zero-emission crossover, long range, and avant-garde exterior and interior design. But the Japanese, far from being daunted, are already preparing to move to a new level, that of the high-performance electric sports cars.

The new edition of Tokyo Auto Show 2022, which will be held between January 14 and 16, is the setting chosen to present the Subaru STI E-RA Concept. The brand has announced the corresponding teaser, a preview as simple as it is suggestive. And, despite the fact that only the front covered in an aura of mystery can be seen, there are a couple of very curious details that stand out especially among the rest: the Subaru emblem does not appear on the front, but the three letters do. red of the sports division «STI».

View of the booth at Subaru Salon Tokyo 2022, with the STI E-RA Concept hidden

Subaru STI E-RA Concept, the first electric STI on the way?

Which does not leave much room for doubt, if we stick to the lines that read in the official announcement: «the concept of studying the motorsport of the future, which will be neutral in terms of carbon dioxide emissions». A preview of an electric future with very sporty genes, and in which the characteristic features of Subaru models are also revealed, with the Full LED main headlights arranged in a «U» shape and a thin red illuminated bar together with the initials in the same color of “Subaru Tecnica International”.

An additional curious detail is that does not present the typical grill, reinforcing the thesis that it hides a powerful electric heart. Without a doubt, the true center of attention of a stand in which also other novelties will be exhibited in this new edition of Tokyo Auto Salon 2022, with the presence of the WRX S4 STI Performance Concept, Levorg STI Performance Concept and the BRZ STI Performance Concept.

The new Subaru Levorg STI Sport R arrives in Japan with more sporty features Read news

Three proposals showing the packages of special components designed for the lovers of the most radical customization of STI Performance. The competition variant of the latter can also be admired, the BRZ GT300 2021. A very interesting exhibitor, but one that Subaru has already managed to capture our attention, and keep us more than curious until the middle of January to know all the details of this STI Electric, and the confirmation that it will land on the market sooner or later.