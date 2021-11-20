In the absence of Charlene in the Monaco National Day, Alberto has been supported by the rest of the Grimaldi family in both day and night events. A very Spanish night, as the Grimaldi family enjoyed the show ‘Noche española’ with the presence of Plácido Domingo and the dancers of the Antonio Gades company.

At the gala dinner, Carolina de Monaco, Carlota Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo they have been the protagonists of the night. All have bet on outfits in dark colors, each true to its style and with good taste.





Carolina de Monaco, true to her classic style, has opted for a dress with a sequined bodice in blue and black with short sleeves and a long silk skirt. midi with a certain volume. A design of Chanel, your header signature. A look at night that he has combined with black pointed shoes.





Carlota Casiraghi has joined the trend of tweed, Classic fabric but one that is especially sweeping this season, with a black maxi dress with details of golden threads in a tunic style and ideal jewel pockets. A beautiful design with an original neckline of black tulle ruffles, which has been combined with combined gold and black shoes with a black bow on the instep of the maison, and padded bag also made of Chanel.





Much more sensual has been the choice of Tatiana Santo Domingo. Andrea Casiraghi’s wife has opted for a black dress, with a striking neckline with straps and a jewel belt, accompanied by a black cape made of the same fabric as the dress.

