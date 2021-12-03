One of the main ravages caused by the pandemic were the cases of depression and anxiety, that is why students who seek to continue finding solutions for these cases.

The application is called VS beat Your Thoughts which provides emotional support to people with anxiety and depression, which is available for free.

An application that gives emotional support

VS Beat Your Thoughts, was developed by Daniela Sandoval, Camila Hernández, Andrea Medrano and Brenda Zúñiga, who found a way to support people with depression and anxiety with an app.

“This app helps people with anxiety and depression, it is offered with a guide that is endorsed by professionals of mental health. Different ways are offered to bring you to calm with breathing exercises and drawings ”says Andrea Medrano.

Silent diseases affecting more than one

On the other hand, they seek that diseases stop having that social stigma, which is why the project aims to make the user feel safe in a delicate moment of anxiety or depression.

Mainly, because mental episodes are not easy to handle in various settings, as it can lead to misinterpretation or unnecessary pointing.

Depression and anxiety are more common than it seems

According to a study carried out in 2020 by UNICEF on young people between 13 and 29 years old in Latin America and the Caribbean, which shows that 27% of them present symptoms of anxiety.

On the other hand, 15% have signs of depression, while 30% attribute their emotional state to their economic situation, which, for many, was not entirely good, especially due to the pandemic.

Application available and free

Throughout the year, the students worked on the development of an application together with their mental health teachers, this application is now available for iOS and Android.

Tec de Monterrey always provides different supports to its students so that they continue with the development of technologies or projects that help their community.

Now, with this application, it is sought to efficiently impact mental health services, focused on depression and anxiety, although probably, it will also seek to work with other diseases.