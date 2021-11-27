This Motorola Edge 20 is a mobile that was presented this summer, making it one of the most recent of the brand. This arrived in Spain with a price of 499 euros, and now we can buy it with a discount of 100 euros, until its price is reduced to 399 euros .

In this article Movilzona includes affiliate links for which a commission is received that does not affect the user at all. These purchase recommendations are independent, without an agreement with the brands.

And today we have looked at a phone that now has an excellent price, and it is precisely thanks to one of those great Black Friday offers, so we must take advantage of these days to be able to get hold of it. A whole Motorola Edge 20, which is undoubtedly one of the best mid-range today.

A mobile which in this case is the version with 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB internal storage. In this case it is black, and as you can see, it is a mobile with a very premium appearance, which has nothing to envy to a top of the range.

A premium mid-range

Without a doubt, getting this Motorola has never been so simple, with a discount that makes it a more interesting phone. This has a large OLED screen of 6.7 inches, with Full HD + resolution and a hole in the front for the camera. But the best is the 144Hz refresh rate it has, as well as HDR10 + compatibility. Your processor is a Snapdragon 778G, one of the most powerful in the mid-range, and equipped with 5G connectivity.

The camera is also another of the strengths, because it has three sensors, of which the main one has a resolution of no less than 108 megapixels. It also has an 8 megapixel telephoto, and the ultra wide angle is also one of the best that we can find in a mid-range mobile, since it has a resolution of 16 megapixels. The front camera for selfies and video calls also stands out for its high resolution, 32 megapixels.

A mobile that also stands out for the battery, since it has a 4000mAh battery, which although it is not very large charges quickly thanks to 30W of power with which it counts. Details that show that it is a level mobile are, for example, the Wifi 6 it has, or the Bluetooth 5.2, even the fingerprint reader integrated into the screen. It also offers NFC to pay in stores, and a USB type C connector. In short, a bargain at this price, because it also has Android 11 and its problems, with practically two years of updates intact.