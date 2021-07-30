Stranger Things Season 4 Debuts "Soon"

If all goes well, the fourth season of Stranger things It should be premiering at some point in the remainder of the year. Even if Netflix He still does not give it an exact release date, one of its producers assures that it will not be long before we can finally see it.

Shawn levy, producer of Stranger Things, talked with Variety about the fourth season of the show and this is what he said about it:

“Its launch is near. Exactly when are we going to announce it – very little to go. We’ve filmed in Georgia, Lithuania, and New Mexico, so suffice it to say, Season 4 has variety. It is visually and narratively ambitious, much more ambitious than the previous three seasons. “

Like many other productions, the fourth season of Stranger things it was affected by the pandemic, and as a consequence, it was delayed indefinitely. Hopefully, it won’t be long before we have official news about its release date.

Via: ComicBook

