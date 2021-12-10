Walt Disney Animation Studios has unveiled the first concept art for its upcoming Strange World feature film, which opens in November 2022.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has today revealed the first concept art for its upcoming animated film to be released in theaters titled Strange World.

Strange World is an original action-adventure journey that delves into an unexplored and treacherous land where fantastic creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to spoil their last and most crucial mission by far.

According to the director Don hall, Disney’s new animated movie is a nod to pulp magazines, the popular fiction stories of the first half of the 20th century that were printed on cheap wood pulp paper. “I loved reading the old numbers of the pulps that I knew as a child”declared the director. “They were great adventures in which a group of explorers discovered a hidden world or ancient creatures. They have been a source of inspiration for Strange World. “

Strange World is directed by Hall (Big Hero 6, Oscar® winner, Raya and the last dragon) and co-director and screenwriter Qui Nguyen (co-writer in Raya and the last dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Big hero 6 Oscar® winner, Tangled).

