The second day of the official Formula E preseason test ended with Stoffel Vandoorne at the top of the timesheets. The Belgian driver from the Mercedes EQ team has set a best lap of 1: 26.045 in the afternoon session, a record that has served to set a new track record. Vandoorne has beaten Edo Mortara by just 44 thousandths, another of the drivers that competes with Mercedes technology. In the morning session, the Portuguese António Félix Da Costa set the tone with the DS Techeetah car, although his time was seven tenths slower than the afternoon record.

The second day of testing in Cheste began with a shortened morning session. And not because there was less test time, but because the final stretch of training was dedicated to conducting a 45-minute race simulation plus one lap. Therefore, the ‘free’ activity included only the first hours of the day, a scenario in which António Félix Da Costa moved better than his rivals and with a time of 1: 26,769. The Portuguese rider was seven thousandths faster than Nick Cassidy, while Jake Dennis finished third with Andretti’s car.

In the afternoon, the times of the morning fell on deaf ears, partly due to the improvement of drivers and teams and partly due to the evolution of the track. In fact, Stoffel Vandoorne broke away with the final 1: 26.045 that raised him to the top of the time table. The Swiss Edo Mortara was 44 thousandths of Vandoorne, while Jake Dennis repeated in third position, same place it occupied in the morning. Making clear the good level of the Mercedes powertrain, champion Nyck de Vries slipped in fourth place after finishing 114 thousandths of his teammate.

The fifth place has fallen into the hands of Pascal Wehrlein with the first of the cars of Porsche in a session in which Mitch Evans was sixth. As in the morning session, Alice Powell has ridden with one of the Virgin team cars, in a test in which the female has completed her usual work as a simulator pilot. Both in the morning and in the afternoon, Powell has been at the controls of Robin Frijns’ car, the rider who set the best time on the first day. After a day without work on the track and which is used for marketing actions and with the press, the official Formula E test will conclude this Thursday.