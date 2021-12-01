The imminent gala of The Game Awards 2021 it takes shape as its celebration approaches. A ceremony that will not only reward the best video games of this year, but, as has happened in past editions, will also present new works and will feature musical performances. In that sense, we have now known that Sting will be at The Game Awards 2021 performing an Arcane song, the League of Legends series on Netflix that has become the most watched fiction in the history of the video on demand platform and that has dazzled critics, fans of the Riot Games game and users completely unrelated to this license.

“The Game Awards are proud to welcome Sting to the show. Sting will perform ‘What Could Have Been’ by Arcane, based on League of Legends. Tune in on Thursday, December 9 to The Game Awards ”, has announced the official Twitter account of the awards organized by journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley. It is one of the most important musical themes from the first season of Arcane, which many already consider as the best series of the year and one of the best of recent times, even without being familiar with League of Legends, its characters or its lore.

Oscars audience plummets as Game Awards rises

Also remember that The Game Awards 2021 is an awards gala in which the best titles of each year are recognized. In this edition, contenders for the Game of the Year statuette are It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, and Metroid Dread. Thus, a third of the nominees are titles from Xbox Game Studios, which has taken a clear leap forward in 2021 in what is expected to be the beginning of a new golden age for Xbox.