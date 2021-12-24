

As we are used to, Steam launched its new Winter Sale where we will find the best discounts on countless video games. Find out what they are, in this note.

We are already at Christmas, at which time we will have to think about what to give to our loved ones. Don’t worry, if you still haven’t thought about the ideal gift to make, you can always have as an option Steam winter discounts.

This time of the winter discounts (well, for us summers) of Steam, are the maximum point of sales of the platform. Here we can find great discounts Until January 5, date the promotion will end

Valve published a new experiment with renovated shopping centers. On the site, we will not only find the game sales, but also as in DLC content and even the best titles of the year.

Anyway, if you plan to break the piggy bank and spend all the savings of the year on video games, I recommend that you wait. Although the Steam discount store is quite striking, the truth is that there are other options such as the Epic Games Store with their discounts.

Below you have a list of some of the games that you can find with their respective discounts in the Steam Sale:

• It Takes Two (50% off)

• New World (25% discount)

• Deathloop (fifty%)

• Dark souls ii (75%)

• Days gone (40%)

• Nioh 2 (30%)

• Jedi Fallen Order (63%)

• No Man’s Sky (fifty%)

• Battlefield 2042 (3. 4%)

• Forza Horizon 5 (10%)

• FIFA 22 (60%)

• The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (80%)

Some more expensive, others cheaper, but without a doubt all great titles that can cheer you up on Christmas. Of course, it would be convenient for you to buy these games (or the ones you want) before the offer ends. Remember that The next sale that Steam will have will be between January 27 and February 3, 2022 for the lunar new year. However, those days of offers will be less than what we will currently get.

