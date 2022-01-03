Steam is starting this new year 2022 in good shape, as only two days have passed in 2022 and Steam has already broken its record for simultaneous players, which it set just a few months ago.

Last November, Steam set a record by having just over 27 million players, all playing at the same time. This comes after the latest April record was set at 26.9 million players. Now, however, Steam has reached 2022 with 27,942,036 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

Leading the way is CS: GO with 867,000 players, followed by DOTA 2 with 761,000 players and PUBG with 346,000 players. Apex Legends ranks fourth with 221,000 players, while GTA 5 is fifth with 159,000 players.

The first five games shouldn’t be a surprise. Valve recently released its best games of 2021 and all five top the list. However, it appears that there are some games that have climbed through the ranks thanks to Steam’s winter sales, as Witcher 3, MIR4, and 7 Days To Die have all made it to the top of the concurrent player charts as well.

It seems that Steam is breaking a record every few months. At this rate, we’ll be back here sometime in 2022 to talk about yet another new record for concurrent players set on the largest PC gaming platform.