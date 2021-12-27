Talking about a portable PC is talking about a PC with which you can work or play from anywhere in the world thanks to its portable nature. But we would never have imagined a Motorized PC with SEGA and Sonic motifs capable of driving at 100 km / h. And it is not the day of the innocents, eye. It is a real product.

It comes from a contest exclusive to Japan, but that creates a new need for us, no matter how bizarre. After all, a PC on wheels capable of competing in professional radio-controlled racing circuits is not highly recommended due to the damage that can be caused by taking a corner wrong …

Among its technical specifications, where its 100 km / h stand out that literally sweep the competition, we have a whole machine with an Intel Core i9 12900K processor, a 16 GB ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics, two 16 GB DDR4 RAM modules and 2 TB of storage on SSD. The pity is that it is a unique product reserved only for a contest of SEGA itself in Japan.

It’s your excuse for the Steam Christmas sales, to be exact. And the person who has the fortune to win the contest on Twitter not only will you get that exclusive and unique machine in the worldInstead, 23 SEGA and Atlus games will be gifted to seniors, including Yakuza, Persona 5 Strikers, and many more.