Despite all the problems it has gone through and the delays that it has been adding nonstop, Techland has just announced that the development of Dying Light 2: Stay Human is finally has ended and is therefore already in the gold phase. This implies that it is ready for record production and to be released worldwide.

The funny thing is that there is plenty of time for that to happen, since we remember that it is scheduled to go on sale on February 4, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and also on Nintendo Switch with a cloud version. Even so, the company will take advantage of these months to go out polishing and optimizing the game, in addition to adding some of the improvements that users who have tried it have requested.

Tymon Smektala, chief designer of this installment, has been very happy for all the effort that his team has put into all these years to make this moment come true:

We are very excited about this and now we can finally feel that it is really happening. After so many years of hard work we are proudly awaiting the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

This is all. The final and crucial moment for us. The game is ready to be manufactured, but we are not going to stop. The fact that it is complete and we have reached the gold phase within two months of its launch is a great sign, but it does not mean that our work ends here. There are still some updates and tweaks to add, as well as community feedback to implement, but the foundation is solid and ready to play. I am very proud of the whole team!

Tomorrow Techland is scheduled to publish a 15 minute gameplay to take a look at more news from Dying Light 2: Stay Human, in order to check once again what this second part of the saga will be like.