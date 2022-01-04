Although the initial announcement of the game was made in 2020, State of Decay 3 would be released in 2024, or at least that’s what Klobrille believes, a renowned connoisseur of the world of video games who specializes in reporting on Xbox. Undead Labs has been preparing the third installment of their State of Decay series for some time, which is sure to pit an eclectic cast of survivors against hordes of wandering undead as they attempt to rebuild a home in a brutal world.

So far, all installments in the series have included elements of action-adventure, horror-survival, stealth, role-playing game and strategy, mixing genres in an interesting and quite unique experience. There is a lot of expectation about what the third installment of the saga will finally offer. But if it turns out to be true that State of Decay 3 would be released in 2024, we have a long way to go to find out what will be the final version of the game.

State of Decay 3 would be released in 2024

Neither Undead Labs nor Microsoft have announced a release date for State of Decay 3, so stating that State of Decay 3 would be released in 2024 is nothing more than a Krobille speculation and should be understood as such. And part of the reasons why this would happen is according to the insider that State of Decay 2 has grown in the community of players enormously, which has occupied Undead Labs to create more content for the game.

State of Decay 3 still “on its way to finding its final vision”

When the cinematic announcement trailer was released at the Xbox Games Showcase in July 2020, Undead Labs said the game was in the early stages of pre-production. This coincides with such a distant release date, and not the most optimistic version that I expected to launch this year.