Starfield will arrive with dubbing in Spanish

Although there are literally 11 months to go until the launch of Starfield and we have not had major news of the game from Bethesda since E3 2021, now it has been confirmed that the exclusive title of Xbox Series and PC will have dubbing in Spanish as well as French, German, Japanese and English, as reflected in the game page in Steam, which also anticipates texts in Italian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Simplified Chinese.

Among all the promising games that will arrive in the year 2022, Starfield has earned its place among the most prominent by being the first new universe to be created by Bethesda Game Studios in 25 years. The role-playing game set among the stars will allow players to create their desired character and explore with unprecedented freedom as they embark on an epic journey to unravel humanity’s greatest mystery.

The doubts about whether Starfield was going to have Spanish dubbing or not come from the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft, although last summer the Bethesda Spain team already took charge of calming the players by announcing that their localization plans were going to stay, so if Starfield is one of his great releases, his dubbing was expected.

Hello! As far as we know nothing will change regarding the dubbing. For more information about each title and its particularities, please stay tuned to our RRSS in the future. – Bethesda Spanish (@bethesda_ESP) June 18, 2021

Starfield will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, arriving on November 11, 2022. The game will take place in the year 2330 and is located in ‘The Settled Systems’, where mercenaries, religious fanatics and bandits of all kinds are sheltered together with Constellation, an organization committed to uncovering the mysteries of the system, which will lead players to enter the deepest corners of the galaxy as the new member of the expedition in a proposal lasting hundreds of hours.