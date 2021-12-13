Starfield is one of the most anticipated launches of 2022 and bigger ones from Xbox Game Studios. In less than a year we can be enjoying Bethesda’s new work, which will be Xbox exclusive and available the same day of departure on Xbox Game Pass. While we are still waiting for the first gameplay to be revealed, a few minutes ago Bethesda confirmed that Starfield will arrive dubbed into Spanish, among other languages.

Many fans feared that with the Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax Media, Bethesda games could be affected in dubbing issues, but obviously this has not been the case. As expected, the next title from the American developer will arrive dubbed into Spanish, just as other great games such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4 or the recent Deathloop did.

Starfield will arrive dubbed into Spanish and all these other languages

This very important information has been revealed through the game token via Steam. In this, it is confirmed that Starfield will arrive dubbed into Spanish from Spain (Castilian). In addition, this space RPG can also be enjoyed in other languages ​​such as French, German, Japanese and English. In addition to these languages ​​for Starfield, the game itself will feature texts in Spanish, German, Italian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, French and English.

Starfield was created 25 years ago: This is how Todd Howard tells how it happened

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation role-playing game set among the stars, you can become the character you want and explore with unprecedented freedom as you embark on an epic journey to unravel humanity’s greatest mystery.