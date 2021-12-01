Bethesda shared new segments of the Starfield soundtrack, his next up and coming new RPG that promises to take players on an epic space journey. Composed by Inon Zur, in charge of the music for other previous Bethesda titles such as Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls: Blades, the soundtrack has been performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and reminds us somewhat of the style of John Williams, especially in Star Wars.

The most complete theme is the “Starfield Suite”, in which Starfield shares 10 minutes of his outstanding soundtrack, which you can listen to below and also on Spotify and iTunes.

Bethesda has also taken the opportunity to share a new video in which they are in charge of delve into the ideas that gave birth to Starfield. Although we still know little about Bethesda’s next RPG, the company has been sharing new information on a regular basis for the past few months since its announcement at E3.

Starfield will go on sale next November 11, 2022, and will be available from that moment on Xbox Game Pass.