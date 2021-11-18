Starbucks uses Amazon Go technology and no longer needs human cashiers

Starbucks opened its first cafe in the United States where customers will no longer pay “human” cashiers. The technological development was based on an alliance with Amazon and the know-how that the e-commerce giant has from stores without Amazon Go employees.

The global coffee chain opened its first location in New York on Thursday, November 18, in association with Amazon Go and the idea is to extend the format in the coming months.

Amazon Go are the convenience stores of the e-commerce giant where customers can buy all kinds of groceries and leave without having contact with any human.

Starbucks’ marketing strategy is moving in this direction to save on labor at a time when there is a shortage of workers in the United States.

Like other companies, the idea is to get into the use of technologies related to artificial intelligence, robotics and digital touch screens.

There are many examples, such as White Castle, which is testing a robotic fryer and Domino’s Pizza, which is testing the use of autonomous vehicles in the delivery of its products.

McDonalds, meanwhile, in partnership with IBM, is developing automated order taking for drive-thrus.

It is a bet of the big brands to advance in technological aspects, but an impulse towards saving current expenses.

According Reuters, U.S. restaurant staffing levels are at least 10 percent lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic, helping companies achieve better profit margins.

Digital automation tools come to fill that 10 percent gap with much lower costs.

During the pandemic, Starbucks shifted its growth strategy toward store order and pickup formats, especially in urban areas. In suburban areas the growth path was more traditional: classic cafes and drive-thrus.

According to the brands, Starbucks and Amazon plan to open at least three more ATM-less locations in the United States in 2022. All opening details.

How do Starbucks work without ATMs and Amazon technology?

Starbucks baristas prepare drinks and the rest of the chain’s menu, but customers pay digitally, without linking with humans for that task.

According to the company, the staffing level is the same as at any other Starbucks.

Customers can order through the Starbucks app, use a credit card, the Amazon app, or the Amazon One palm reader when entering the store.