Star Wars: The Old Republic - Legacy Of The Sith Expansion To Be Available December 14

Star Wars: The Old Republic turns 10 and has announced its new expansion with launch on December 14.

Bioware’s MMORPG video shows some of the best cinematics from Star Wars: The Old Republic in the last ten years and took the opportunity to announce the Legacy of the Sith expansion.

Legacy of the Sithwill include new story elements to uncover the ultimate plan of the renegade Sith, Darth Malgus, Combat Styles that further expand the player’s options, and a variety of quality-of-life improvements.

The launch of Legacy of the Sith marks the beginning of the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the title, which will run throughout the year 2022.

