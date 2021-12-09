Star Wars: Hunters Presents Gameplay With Its Official Trailer

Zynga and Lucasfilm Games release the first official gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters. It will arrive on Nintendo Switch and cell phones in 2022.

The new trailer shows a selection of some competition arenas and various teams of hunters fighting for glory at the Vespaara sports complex. The video shows the unique individual style of each combatant: Rieve and J-3DI showing off their prowess wielding the lightsaber; Zaina and Sentinel demonstrating their aim with the blaster; Imara Vex showing her arsenal as a hunter; the brute force of Grozz; the technology used by Slingshot and the ingenious weapons made by the Utooni. The Arena becomes the setting for the epic 4 vs 4 player battles that will take place there.

“The gameplay shown in the trailer offers a first look at Hunters in action, showing eight of these characters that will be available from launch,” confirmed Bernard Kim, President of Publications at Zynga. “Our teams at Naturalmotion and Boss Alien are excited to offer fans to take part in the battle and compete for glory at the Galaxy Arena next year.”

Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will connect players, in real time, to fight in arenas inspired by iconic Star Wars locations using teams of 4. Players compete as bounty hunters, rebellion heroes, or even celebrated characters from the fallen Empire in an action game that immerses players in action-packed and visually spectacular Star Wars combat.

Star Wars: Hunters It will be available as a free video game for Nintendo Switch and for mobile devices in the App Store and Google Play and will offer crossplay with all the platforms with which it is compatible. Star Wars: Hunters does not require a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online in order to download and play.

