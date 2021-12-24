A couple of weeks ago we were able to enjoy the Star Wars Eclipse first trailer during The Game Awards 2021 event. The new Quantic Dream game did not reveal many details to us, beyond some locations and characters like Yoda that we could see in the trailer itself. But as he was singing what was going to happen, hours after the announcement, several leaks came to light revealing the possible Star Wars Eclipse release date and other interesting details.

Although, as the well-known and reliable Tom henderson via YouTube, Star Wars Eclipse would be having problems in its development. This new Quantic Dream game looks like it was initially going to be an MMORPG under the name Project Karma, but was eventually rejected by Sony itself.

Later, the Parisian developer reused several ideas from the rejected Project Karma and presented the project as a Star Wars game to LucasFilm Games. At the moment, the studio reportedly doesn’t have a playable version of the game yet, even though development has been going on for 18 months. The issues are apparently related to the engine, which is not scaling well to support multiplayer and is primarily designed for low levels, similar to Detroid Become Human.