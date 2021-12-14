The title would have been presented at a very early stage of its development.

The Game Awards has left us numerous announcements about the new projects that the studios have, some being more surprising than others. Among all those that could be seen, one of the most outstanding was the announcement of Star Wars Eclipse, a new title of the emblematic franchise and that has Quantic Dream behind the development.

For those more clueless, you should know that Quantic Dream is the studio behind titles like Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain and Beyond: Dos Almas, so it can be said that They haven’t given a rookie studio a Star Wars title. In this way, the French team, which focuses on narrative games, will bring the Star Wars universe to this area with an action and adventure game that will be characterized by having various protagonists.

Likewise, it should be noted that the setting will take us to the era of the High Republic of Star Wars, that is, 200 years before the start of the Skywalker saga, with some characters here with great longevity such as Master Yoda. Nevertheless, It seems that the only long-lived thing will not be the age of the old Jedi, as it has been revealed that game development is far from over.

The title will hit stores after more than half the life of PS5 and Xbox Series

According to insider Tom Henderson, he stressed that It may take three or four years for the game to complete development, to which we should also add a series of difficulties due to the lack of staff at Quantic Dream Paris, this being the study in charge of Star Wars Eclipse. To continue like this, Henderson says the game could be delayed until at least 2025.

Notably It is not the first time that Quantic Dream has had problems with the search for new staff, since in 2018 the study made the news due to the degrading and toxic treatment suffered by many workers by managers, in addition to being a study in which there would have been cases of racism, sexism and homophobia.

It will be necessary to see how is the development of this new title, since despite the reception and the high expectation that the CGI trailer has garneredThe truth is that everything that has come a posteriori does not augur a good future for the title, at least in the short term. We will have to wait to see the final result.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe