Star Wars Eclipse is the new title in the franchise, which is set in the era of The High Republic, which combines action gameplay and a branching narrative.

Eclipse was developed by Quantic Dream in conjunction with Lucasfilm, to give all users and fans of the story an epic and extraordinary experience.

GTFO launches new edition 1.0 that improves many general aspects

Star Wars Eclipse a title expected by fans

Quantic Dream, one of the most relevant studios today, revealed within the 2021 Game Awards, the movie trailer for Star Wars Eclipse.

The game, although it is in the early stages of development, already shows a section of what it will be, which all the fans loved.

In this one, we can appreciate new creatures, new characters, larger and more detailed settings, as well as an enigmatic antagonist.

“The player’s choices will be at the center of the experience, as each decision made will have a dramatic impact on the course of the story,” said Quantic Dreams in a statement.

History canon or spin-off?

The new Star Wars game Ecplise is being developed by a team of expert Star Wars creators and writers, so you might expect a new story, but in universe canon.

In addition, Eclipse will offer sites to explore through untold stories with unique characters, each with a path, skills, and roles to play.

Photo: Quantic Dreams

Although, more different colored lightabers are shown, this could mean that new elements from the comics will be added, spanning impressive stories.

Star Wars Eclipse is in a development phase in Paris France, which will be published by Quantic Dream, who will seek to create a great title for the franchise.

Quantic Dream is an independent video game studio that has created various games, such as Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human, among others.