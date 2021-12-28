During the The Game Awards gala a few weeks ago we met Star wars eclipse, a new video game set in the galactic franchise par excellence and that will come from the hand of Quantic Dream (Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain or Beyond: Two souls) Just a few days ago, the journalist Tom Henderson affirmed that the new of the French company was having problems in its development and now we know that those problems seem to be very serious. And is that Star Wars Eclipse might not arrive until 2027, according to a rumor that Henderson himself has dropped (via DualShockers).

Although Star Wars Eclipse would take a year and a half in development, Henderson has indicated that the title of Quantic Dream is still in a very early stage and that he could have five or six years of production ahead of him. In the event of this prediction being fulfilled, the news from the creators of Heavy Rain could delay its release until the year 2026 or 2027. The problems that are affecting Star Wars Eclipse would be related to the game engine and with the added complexity of an open world title, something Quantic Dream is not used to.

And the fact is that the French studio has dedicated almost all of its professional career to developing narrative and interactive video games, which implies other types of difficulties, but not those related to the sandbox genre. Be that as it may, for now all this information does not go beyond the category of rumor, so we will have to expect to find out how the development of Star Wars Eclipse is progressing officially by Quantic Dream.