Well, what can be asked of it is that it provides extraordinary performance, since when we talk about SSD not everything is based on heat dissipation but what users really care about is, without a doubt, its performance. And of course, TeamGroup has taken this into account, as the CARDEA A440 Pro offers up to 7,400 MB / s reading speed and up to 7,000 MB / s write speed.

CARDEA A440 Pro, with graphene or aluminum of your choice

TeamGroup Cardea A440 Pro Form factor M.2 2280 Interface PCIe 4.0 x4

NVMe 1.4 Capabilities 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB Controller N / A NAND type 176-layer 3D TLC Medium SMART

TRIM

NCQ

DevSleep

Garbage collection Encryption 256 bit XTS-AES Sequential reading 1TB: up to 7,200MB / s

2 TB and 4 TB: up to 7,400 MB / s Sequential write 1 TB: up to 6,000 MB / s

2 TB and 4 TB: up to 7,000 MB / s Random read 1,000,000 IOPS Random write 1,000,000 IOPS Durability 1 TB: 700 TBW

2 TB: 1,400 TBW

4 TB: 3,000 TBW Consumption 0.003W idle

0.2W average

2.1W max reading

7W max write Operating temperature 0 – 70 ºC Dimensions 80 x 22 x 3.7mm (with graphene heatsink)

80 x 23 x 19mm (with aluminum heatsink) Weight 13g (with graphene heatsink)

48g (with aluminum heatsink) Warranty 5 years

As we mentioned at the beginning, this TeamGroup SSD offers blazing speeds with up to 7,400 MB / s of reading and 7,000 MB / s of writing in its top-of-the-range models, those with 2 and 4 TB capacity. However, even the most basic model, the 1 TB capacity, does not fall short and offers up to 7,200 MB / s of reading and 6,000 MB / s of writing, so you should have no doubts that it will deliver, be it whichever model you choose, outstanding performance in any situation.

Manufactured using 96-layer 3D NAND TLC memory, these SSDs use interface PCI-Express 4.0 and they use the protocol NVMe 1.4, in addition to the latest security and protection technologies such as TRIM, NCQ or Garbage Collection.

Also noteworthy is its durability, up to 3,000 TBW on the 4TB model and guarantees flawless operation for a long time; This durability coupled with its 5-year warranty means that you could write 32 GB a day (it’s the average for a gaming PC) every day for 250 years, something of course unthinkable for a device. Another example is that you could write 1,643 GB a day, every day for 5 years until its durability is exhausted, a rate that even mining Chia would not reach, so in any case you can be sure that these SSDs will outlive the rest of your hardware.

One of the biggest peculiarities of these CARDEA A440 Pro is that we can choose between two variants depending on what we need:

Aluminum disipator : The dimensions of the SSD are 80 x 23 x 19 mm with this heatsink and its weight is 48 grams, but it offers 48% better temperatures compared to not using a heatsink, so you can be sure that it will never reach apply Thermal Throttling, which reduces its performance to preserve its integrity due to temperature. This heatsink is ideal for very high-end gaming PCs that generate a lot of heat.

: The dimensions of the SSD are 80 x 23 x 19 mm with this heatsink and its weight is 48 grams, but it offers 48% better temperatures compared to not using a heatsink, so you can be sure that it will never reach apply Thermal Throttling, which reduces its performance to preserve its integrity due to temperature. This heatsink is ideal for very high-end gaming PCs that generate a lot of heat. Graphene heatsink: the dimensions of the SSD are reduced to 80 x 22 x 3.7 millimeters and its weight to only 13 grams, making it ideal for computers where you need a low-profile SSD, such as the PlayStation 5 The thermal efficiency of the device is reduced a bit, but it is still 9% better than not using a heatsink.

CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series, designed for the PS5

When SONY finally enabled the ability to use the M.2 socket on the Playstation 5 In order to use expanded storage and specified the technical requirements of the SSDs to be installed there, the manufacturers struggled to indicate the compatibility of their devices, but TeamGroup was the first to launch a special edition SSD designed specifically for the SONY console.

This is the CARDEA A440 Pro Special Edition, a PCI-Express 4.0 NVMe 1.4 SSD that shares the same characteristics as the model we have seen before and that strictly complies with the specifications dictated by SONY, with its up to 7,400 MB / s speed read and up to 7,000MB / s write speed. Like the model with a Graphene heatsink we have seen before, it only rises 3.7mm in height and is therefore ideal for the tight space on the PS5 (the main difference is in the color of the heatsink , which instead of black is white).

Price and availability

Both SSD models are already available in different capacities (1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB) and in both variants (the original A440 Pro and the Special Series), and you can buy them at PcComponentes in Spain.