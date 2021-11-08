Square Enix enters the NFT business

NFTs, or a non-expendable item, is one of the most striking talking points in recent days. Despite all the criticism that this service represents, not only for the environment, but also for the concept of authenticity and dominance, large companies worldwide have begun to invest in this new market, and a of them is Square enix, who are ready to follow this trend at all times.

In its most recent financial report, the Japanese company revealed that, after a series of successful tests in collaboration with the Double Jump Tokyo company, it “Will go to [una] full commercialization stage ”in the future. In this way it is likely that NFT from Final Fantasy or Tomb Raider will be on sale next year.

Square Enix isn’t the first video game company to embrace NFTs as a form of commercialization, as SEGA, Ubisoft, and EA are already working on this as well. This means that an item that is purchased for a title can be traded for other uses online. In the same way, the element in question will be part of a blockchain, with which it can work even after the closure of servers.

This provides a great list of possibilities, since the nature of blockchain games means that items can be traded between different platforms. At the moment it is not clear what Square Enix wants to do in this market, but it is certain that we will hear more about this business in the coming months.

Editor’s Note:

The issue of NFTs remains sensitive. Although there are more arguments against this new technology, it is only large companies that plan to market their items that want to take advantage of users, this regardless of the environmental damage caused by creating an NFT.

Via: Square enix