Square Enix claims Marvel’s Avengers has been a disappointment to the company

At this point it is no secret to anyone that the final result of Marvel’s Avengers has been considerably below expectations for a brand on the level of Marvel and The Avengers. The title’s approach to a game as a service (also known as GAAS) was heavily criticized, especially for not being implemented in the best possible way and lacking enough content for a game of this style.

Now even his company regrets the result of the title. Square Enix claims Marvel’s Avengers has been a disappointment for the company, with results that are below expectations. They also consider that part of the problem has been that this type of game has not taken advantage of the virtues of its developer studio, Eidos Montreal.

This information has been shared by Yosuke Matsuda, President Square enix, during the recent annual report from the company to its investors.

However, despite this disappointing performance by the Eidos Montreal title, Matsuda has provided a positive conclusion, stating that despite everything, the development of this title has served them to learn about the development of GAAS titles and the importance of selecting games and genres that take advantage of the specific strengths of your developmental studies.

