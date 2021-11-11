Spotify launches Charts: a new site with the most listened to music

Spotify launches Charts, a new website for artists and fans with lists of the most listened to music globally, locally and by gender. We tell you about the data you will find, the tools and all the news.

Through a statement, Spotify said Charts was created as a destination for artists and fans to drill down to all the data. and see what music is moving listeners around the world.

Charts is now available to all Spotify for Artists creators and Spotify users with lists by genres, lists of artists, lists by city and local pulse. On the site you will also find data on composers’ lists and credits, as well as digital cards celebrating milestones. Here are all the news.

Lists by genre:

Genre charts celebrate musical evolution and help fans keep up with their favorites. Every week Spotify charts generate top 200 songs from around 17 genres, classifying songs according to the context of user playlists and editors’ comments.

Artist lists:

Artist charts are a reflection of who is at the peak of their career, based on streams from their entire catalog. Every Friday the lists of the 200 best artists worldwide are updated and in the top 65 markets, allowing fans to track the rise of their favorites.

Lists by city and local pulse:

Artists and fans from all over the world put on the soundtrack of their cities. Spotify’s city charts are based on music that is popular with listeners in more than 200 major cities. Local Pulse lists go one step furtheras they analyze the popularity of each song among listeners in each city compared to its popularity in the rest of the world to show the distinctive taste of local listeners.

Composer lists and credits data:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/TP126RPAbAY

Along with the new charts come new data; artists can now see their entry dates on the charts, the maximum peaks they reached and their good streaks from the extended view. Also, since songwriters and producers are an integral part of the music we all love, we include the credits for each song that are visible by clicking “more.”

Digital cards celebrating milestones:

The experience of lists Spotify It is not only about knowing more, but also about celebrating the successes of the artists, which is why we have created some new cards that can be generated from Spotify and shared on social networks and that accompany any position in the lists of the site. They are available to artists or fans.