During the noon of this Tuesday, various services such as Spotify, Discord, Google and Pokémon Go, among others, registered a massive fall, a situation that caused the discomfort and confusion of hundreds of users.

The reports started from social networks where tags like #Spotify have quickly become trending within Twitter with just over 24.5 thousand related tweets.

Spotify will allow you to block certain users

The matter has been confirmed from DownDetector where it is indicated that the problems for these services began around 11:45 in the morning (local time) on Tuesday.

At the moment, none of the services mentioned and considered within this fall has issued an official position on the failure; however, from the aforementioned site, you can find out some more details about the failure.

Spotify and more show failure: Networks react

For example, with regard to Spotify we have that 41 percent of the errors reported have to do with the website, 40 percent with the operation of the application and 19 percent with failures in the connection with the server.

In the case of Discrod, we have that 42 percent of the reports express connection problems with the server, 30 percent are related to problems in the app and 28 percent refer to failures in sending messages.

Without an official position from the affected services, the truth is that from social networks such as Twitter, users have begun to echo this fall that has left hundreds of people without being able to access their music library or without being able to play and communicate with your contacts.

Discord and Spotify will have fallen, but we always have the reliable old woman 🤑🤙 pic.twitter.com/diCEhikh98 – DinoSebas on YouTube 😎🇵🇪 (@dinosebas_yt) November 16, 2021

#Niantic You can’t leave me like this 😭🤣 I had a lucky egg and a stellar chunk activated hahaha … By the way fix the GBL lag please xD !!!#PokemonGO #Niantic #serverdown pic.twitter.com/9ct0uhOIHv – Daniel Alejandro (@ AlexMancilla333) November 16, 2021

It seems there is a culprit

For now, everything indicates that the problem of the massive fall of various services such as Spotify has to do with a network problem in Google Cloud, from which it is indicated that there are generalized connection problems.

From the status panel of this service you can read: