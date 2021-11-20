After years of waiting and numerous requests to add support for song lyrics, Spotify has regained its association with the lyrics service Musixmatch, to offer the lyrics officially through any device. A great novelty for lovers of karaoke.

Spotify regains support for lyrics after the feature’s withdrawal in 2016

This is not the first time Spotify supports lyrics in songs. Many years ago Spotify integrated lyrics into its desktop application through the lyrics service Musixmatch. But due to different disputes between the two companies that emerged later, the function was withdrawn only 1 year later have been presented.

But now is when they return to to integrate this feature and not just in the desktop app, but in all platforms. Now we can use the lyrics for karaoke from any device: computer, mobile, tablet, TV, etc. And for added surprise, the function is available for both subscribers of Spotify as for those who use the version free of the application.

This is certainly news important for karaoke fans, who can now sing just about any song, in any place, directly from your Spotify playlist on your phone. Musixmatch’s lyrics database contains over 8 million songs, according to the company, which should cover the most famous songs.

For activate them on the desk we just have to click on the microphone, and we can already enjoy the function. On mobile you have the same ease: we just have to slide down from the player, and the lyrics of the song that we are listening to at that moment will appear.