The Splitgate shooter, released last year, has been a success for the 1047 Games studio, as a large number of players enjoy the game to this day. But nevertheless, With the release of Halo Infinite, it has seen a bit decreased in terms of the number of players, But the CEO of the studio says “Splitgate and Halo Infinite can help each other.”

Through an interview with the medium The Loadout1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx has commented on several things about both titles, concluding that the two can coexist without any problem, encouraging other players to get into shooter games. There are many new generations who have not tried the shooter genre, so the combination of great titles on the market is a more than safe bet to enter.

"Splitgate and Halo Infinite can help each other," says CEO of 1047 Games

During the interview, Proulx detailed (translated): “I am really glad that Halo Infinite is out. I think there is so much noise and so many real battles right now, and these games are taking people into the arena shooter genre… You know, there are a lot of kids who have never played Halo, right? There are many children who have never played Quake or Unreal Tournament. They’ve never played these kinds of games, and Splitgate and Halo Infinite can help each other get exposed to that, I think it’s a good thing for the genre. “

Curious and interesting words that encourage players, especially the new generations, to enter the complex and entertaining world of shooter. It remains to be seen how the coexistence between Splitgate and Halo Infinite turns out, but due to the dynamics of both games, they can perfectly coexist without one killing the other.

