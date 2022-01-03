The third installment of Nintendo’s shooter is one of the most anticipated games of the year.

The health pandemic has wreaked havoc on many video game companies, which have been forced to delay or suspend developments of some of its titles, this being a case that has affected mainly in Japan, as it has been recently known with Final Fantasy XVI and its six-month delay.

Despite this, companies have been adapting to this new situation, causing this that the 2022 launches aim to be better and more constant than those of the last two years, this being what is happening with Nintendo, company that in the next twelve months will have major projects on the billboard, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and, as noted in the news, Splatoon 3.

Under this premise, it must be said that Splatoon 3 news has been scant, limiting itself to a promotional image and two glimpses in the Nintendo Diretc from the beginning of the year and September 2021. However, if something is clear to us, it is that the game will be released, barring surprise, sometime in 2022, there being a lot of speculation about the moment when it will arrive at the store.

Given this, SamusHunter, a user who acts as an insider even if it fails more than a fairground shotgun, has pointed out on his social networks that Splatoon 3 was planned for March 18, 2022, this being a date that could have changed. You shouldn’t pay too much attention to him given his background. However, the interesting thing is that Emily Rogers has responded by saying that the release window was always summer 2022..

It must be said that Emily Rogers does have a high percentage of hits in the past, so, even having to take this information with tweezers since it is not official, this period from May to August would earn quite a few points, especially if we take into account that previous Splatoon games were released in these months, in the same way that every promo art for the game has been released in the summer.

