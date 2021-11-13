In a country where many people are looking for a means of transportation that helps them avoid traffic and other inconveniences, there are even many who use some that are friendly to the environment, and a new solution arrives in Mexico with Spinciti.

Start building your own smart home

Spinciti, a Mexican initiative

Spinciti, is a completely different offer to move in the city, it offers a system called “Pedelec”, which allows you to travel from 50 to 70 kilometers, helping users to avoid putting themselves in danger or “getting sweaty to work.”

This initiative was created by the Mexicans Bernardo González and Carlos Gómez, who managed to find a way for the smart bicycle to be one of the main high-performance and mobility vehicles in the country.

Photo: Spinciti

“The current context of mobility makes it necessary to have new transfer technologies that, in addition to being ecofrendly, can adapt to the needs of any person,” says Martín Orbea, director of Spinciti México.

What is a Spinciti bike?

Without electric bicycles that have different versions, one of them is 250W, which will accelerate depending on the user’s effort on the pedals, in order to decide if it goes fast, very fast or slower.

The Spinciti can reach a speed of 30 kilometers per hour, although there are also others that reach 45KM per hour, which are class 3 with the same smart function.

In this sense, each bicycle has a monitor to monitor the speed of the ride, the charge of the battery itself and the kilometers traveled with a digital display that is integrated.

Additionally, users can link their Spinciti via bluetooth, with a free application that can be added to Android or iOS operating systems.

Pricing and availability

In order to have one of these Spinciti bicycles, you can choose from one of three options, from the basic 250W, the 350W version, and the most complete, 500W, each with different amenities and different advantages.