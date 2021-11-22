The movie Spider-Man: No way home (2021) will present us with different versions of Peter Parker, something that will probably be spectacular.

Although there are two trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, for now they have not shown Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield together. But it seems that there is already a date in which we can see them and it will be November 29. But… What is special about this day? It will precisely be the moment when advance tickets go on sale.

So you just have to imagine a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home with the three Peter Parkers and suddenly put: Tickets on sale now … Result: Total madness! For that reason alone, it could be understood that they are hiding them in this way. If they will actually appear in the movie.

There is new information on when we will see them within the movie.

It seems that Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be quite long, about 152 minutes in all. That is why you will have to wait about 90 minutes to be able to see on the screen Tom holland next to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Since the story will start where it left off Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), therefore Peter parker He is in serious trouble with the law as he is accused of the drone attack in London and has revealed his true identity to the world. That is why he asks the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and they cast a spell that something went wrong. This causes many classic villains to appear that they must face as Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Lizard, Sandman or Electro.

After all this, it will be the moment when the different versions of Spider-man, that’s why they will only arrive for the final part, where there will be an action scene that is supposedly the best that has been shot Marvel studios for a long time.

We will know everything that happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, 2021 when it opens in theaters. Meanwhile, we can see all the movies of Marvel studios on Disney Plus.