Spider-Man: No Way Home; Who will complete the lineup for The Sinister Six?

What a problem awaits Spider-Man, who will have five dangerous villains on the horizon, but these would not be the only ones who appear on the horizon, if The Sinister Six appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

With the information that is known at the time, thanks to the two advances that have been released, it is known that in Spider-Man he will face five enemies, so that only one nemesis would be missing to complete the first alignment of The Sinister Six in the Universe Marvel Cinematic.

The next adventure of the wall-crawler will feature characters that we saw in previous sagas such as Doctor Octupus, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard and Sandman, so in this formation of the Sinister Six could receive another villain that we have seen in the MCU, or in another Universe.

Here are our chances of who would complete The Sinister Six’s first lineup for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Adrian Toomes / The Vulture

The last time we saw Adrian Toomes was in prison, after being caught by Spidey in 2017 when the Vulture stole a Stark Indistries plane. Even in prison he has allies who also want to end the wall-crawler.

The character played by Michael Keaton is scheduled for another appearance within Morbius, plus the actor announced that he would still be filming some things as Vulture, so his last-minute addition would not be far-fetched.

Quentin Beck / Mysterio

Quentin Beck not only managed to fool Spider-Man and Nick Fury (who at the end of the plot was discovered to be Talos the Skrull commander), he was also the one who made the secret identity of the wall-crawler known worldwide.

Therefore, it would not be strange that Beck has faked his death, with the help of his accomplices, which would make sense if he plans a revenge against Spidey, who prevented him from blackmailing the world with his illusions.

Eddie Brock / Venom

In the Venom: Let there be Carnage post-credit scene we discover that both Eddie Brock and Venom were transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Venom showed a peculiar interest upon learning of Peter Parker’s identity.

Venom, in his desire to become a hero, probably helps Spider-Man in his fight against Doc Ock, Lizard, Electro, Green Goblin and Sandman, so he could be an important ally, or a dangerous enemy. .

Spider-Man: No Way Home, features the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that they will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

