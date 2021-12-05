A panel of villains from the new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home was unveiled, with the three actors who will fill you with nostalgia.

For the Brazilian CCXP (Sao Paulo Comic Con Experience), Sony Pictures brought together the actors who will play the villains of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Brazilian public was able to see Alfred Molina, who will repeat in the role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe, who recovers the Green Goblin from Spider. -Man from 2002.

The three beloved actors spoke of their long-awaited comebacks. You can see the panel of villains of Spider-Man: No Way Home below:

During the panel hosted by Tom Holland, some unreleased scenes from the film were seen, with details as interesting as this look at Green Goblin:

In addition to the acting trio who will play the villains, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Aunt May. Doctor Strange. The Sony and Marvel Studios film will hit theaters on December 15, 2021.

