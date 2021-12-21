Tom Holland’s third film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is not only causing a lot of excitement, enthusiasm and nostalgia but is also setting records both in Argentina and in the rest of the world. Find out more in this note!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is making history. The film has been on the bill for less than a week and it does not stop breaking records or generating a euphoria few times seen before. With so many positive reviews, No way home It became the most convoking premiere of the year and the highest grossing title of 2021. If we add up all the tickets sold in Argentina, including those of the preview, the third film of the Spiderman from Tom holland it has already exceeded one million viewers. In case you want more precision, the tickets sold are around 1,119,867.

From Thursday, December 16 to Sunday, December 19, Argentine cinemas registered sales of over one million tickets, an increase of 545% compared to the previous weekend, according to data collected by ULTRACINE.

Imagine that per day, since the premiere, the turnout in the cinemas was more than 200 thousand spectators. These numbers are incredible and that has only been on the bill for five days. The two previous films (Homecoming Y Far from home) made figures similar to what No way home achieved in a weekend. The first sold 1,119,867 tickets, while the second 1,285,894.

On an international level Spider-Man: No Way Home landed the third largest worldwide release after Avengers: Endame ($ 1.2 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($ 640 million), reaching $ 600 million in total. Also keep in mind that the premiere of the film is not yet confirmed in China, so there would be a few numbers left to add.

In Spain, since its premiere last Thursday, No way home raised 9.3 million euros, of which 7 million were raised over the weekend. While in North America, Spider-Man: No Way Home broke another record. According to Variety, over the weekend the film grossed $ 260 million in North American theaters and surpassed Avengers: Infinity War (257 million). This makes No way home as the film with the second best debut in Hollywood history, behind Avengers: Endgame with 357 million.

In the United States, only on Friday, the third film starring Tom holland grossed $ 121 million, which is more than previous installments by the same actor earned on their respective opening weekends: Homecoming (2017) had 117 million, while Far from home (2019) 92 million.

This large number of people attending the premiere demonstrates the excitement and excitement that surrounded (and continues to surround) the film that brings back to the Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin, Electro, the Sandman and the Lizard. In addition to this, it shows the desire to see as soon as possible what happens in those two and a half hours and not spoil nothing in the networks.

So if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t wait any longer and go to the movies. Remember that like any movie of Marvel, you have to stay until the end of the credits. Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, has Tom Holland, Benefict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Evans, among others.

Share it with whoever you want