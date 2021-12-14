Days before the long-awaited premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony’s film has already broken records around the world for its successful pre-sale. Starring Tom holland and directed by Jon watts, the third installment of Spiderman hits theaters on December 16.

This week it finally debuts Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the most anticipated films of 2021. At the end of November the pre-sale of the third installment of the Spiderman from Tom holland and we were pleasantly surprised that it was a success. Not only in the United States and European countries, but also in Argentina and more regions of Latin America, the advance sale of tickets broke records.

Spider-Man: No Way Home became the delivery with the most successful presale of Argentine cinema, surpassing the 310,000 tickets sold. Which leaves to the imagination how incredible it will go at the box office when it opens. From the way the hand comes, the possibility of it happening to Avengers: Endgame and even to Avatar as the highest grossing movie in history.

No movie had raised this much through opening day ticket sales since Endgame. In the week of the pre-sale, the United States and the United Kingdom suffered a collapse in the web pages of movie chains due to the crowds of people wanting to buy tickets. Also even, resellers took advantage of the desperation of several fans to sell movie tickets at a very high price.

Spain, Brazil and Central American countries also outperformed Endgame in advance ticket sales. Other regions where Spider-Man: No Way Home had great success were: Poland, Portugal, Australia and Turkey.

Deadline reported that, on the first day of presales of No way home, Fandango (popular US ticket distributor) had surpassed Avengers: Endgame of 2019, which had a premiere of 357 million dollars. Spider-Man: No Way Home also exceeded the presale of the first day of Black widow in just two hours. The movie starring Scarlett Johansson it was the one that held the previous record for 2021.

Wishing @IAmJamieFoxx an electrifying birthday! ⚡️See him in #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters starting Thursday! pic.twitter.com/FfsYpyEGkG – Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 13, 2021

The pre-sale of the next movie by Sony It also surpassed big box office hits like Avengers: Infinity War, Engame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and three of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Another peculiarity in Argentina is that 4D movie theaters will once again have all the effects that existed before the pandemic. Which means that the wind or the blowing comes back, which was the only thing missing to have the full experience.

With all these numbers and records, let’s keep in mind that Spider-Man: No Way Home It hasn’t even made it to the big screen yet. The excitement, anxiety and expectations that the new wall-crawler movie drives is unmatched. That so many people have bought tickets to see No way home on the premiere date or in the next few days it may be due to the need to know what will happen to Peter parker, the Spiderverse and the story itself, but also to avoid spoilers.

If you couldn’t get tickets in the presale, be very careful of social media. While fans of Marvel They have enough court to avoid spoilers, these may be just around the corner. The possibility of seeing the Spider-man from Maguire Y Garfield in the film it can be confirmed by a photo or video on the same day and that would be a hock.

Let’s remember what happened to Eternals, the participation of Harry Styles What Eros it was confirmed on Twitter before the premiere and examples like this there are several. In recent weeks, several photos related to Spider-Man: No Way Home and avoiding them on social media is a complete challenge. We do not want to imagine what Twitter will be at the time of the premiere or at least the next few days.

Friendly advice in case you do not want to spoil yourself: block or silence words, to those who usually comment or publish information with leaks or possible spoilers. A movie with so much mystery is better to go and be surprised at the cinema and live the full experience. If you are going to see it at the premiere, do a lot of people a favor and wait for a touch to publish something from the film, so no one ruins anyone’s illusion.

To endure the emotion that there is little and nothing left, on December 16 the film directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home, hits theaters and will confirm (or not) several theories and rumors.

