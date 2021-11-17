The Marvel Multiverse is unleashed in the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home, see here subtitled.

We share with you the second subtitled trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home, so you don’t miss any details of the explosion of the Marvel Multiverse with the arrival of the villains Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman, Lizard and Electro.

The past of the Spider-Man film sagas meets the MCU with not only the villains Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman, Lizard and Electro, we also have the presence of J. Jonah Jameson from JK Simmons.

“The first trailer focused almost entirely on Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his quest to erase the world’s collective memory after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealed his secret identity in Spider-Man: Far From Home. That led him to the Sanctum Sanctorum and Doctor Strange. Of course, it didn’t end well. Peter’s interruptions while the Sorcerer Supreme was performing his memory erasure spell led to the Multiverse opening up. As a result, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus (from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2) came face to face with the MCU’s Spider-Man. As the new trailer shows, the situation is much, much more dire than we originally thought, bringing together several of Spider-Man’s iconic foes from his cinematic past.

Source: Total Film

Before Spider-Man: No Road Home, learn the original story of the villains in

Marvel Deluxe – Spider-Man: Sinister Six

With six, you get chaos!

While still in high school, the surprising Spider-Man faced one of his most chilling challenges when six of his most energetic nemesis formed a crime team – the Sinister Six! Years later, Doctor Octopus reunites the members again to carry out his most remarkable plan to date. Time has made them more deadly than ever, even as they have made Spidey’s life more complicated! Can he teach the Sinister Six a lesson or will they educate him? Plus, learn the fate of a former Spidey minor character and Mary Jane’s greatest enemy! Featuring guest appearances from the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and more!

Collect: Amazing Spider-Man Annual # 1 & Amazing Spider-Man # 334-339.

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction