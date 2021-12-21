‘Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa’ added 9.5 million tickets purchased for its first weekend, equivalent to a box office of 694.9 million pesos, according to data from the National Chamber of the Cinematographic Industry (Canacine).

With this, it exceeds 9.3 million theater goers in the first days of the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), a title that until now remains with the record for the film with the best premiere worldwide.

Peter Parker is already the clear winner as the highest grossing film in Mexico of 2021, out of the 8 million attendees and 522 million pesos that “Fast and Furious 9” raised in its run on the bill last summer.

“Sin Camino a Casa” has raised just over $ 600.9 million around the globe, with data from Box Office Mojo.

This specialized site details that Mexico is the third country that added the most to the box office of the feature film, only behind the United States and the United Kingdom.

The passion for the photojournalist was such that last weekend the average sale of tickets for a weekend prior to sanitary isolation in Mexico was exceeded by 60%.

Attendance was 7.2 million, while before the sanitary restrictions it reached 4.5 million.