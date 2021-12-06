Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse looks like a saga! The sequel to it, Across the Spider-Verse, promises. Also, some details were revealed.

Marvel it’s practically the new King midas of the entertainment industry. Like the famous storybook character, everything he touches turns to gold. Whether it is a movie, a series or even a video game, the market for the company is very large. Therefore, everything that has his stamp is destined to succeed economically speaking. However, sometimes the critics are also amazed and the fruits come. This happened with the animated tape Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The production was the first animated option that ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ placed in the cinema. To the surprise of many, but more than deserved for others, the production took the Oscar award for the best delivery in its category.

Following this, new details about the sequel were released. Among these, the first is that there will be a preview soon, be it a trailer or official images. “It’s going to be fantastic. Also, there will be something to show about that very soon.“Commented the chief producer of Sony Pictures, Amy pascal.

Miles Morales’ story and the #SpiderVerse web expands. 🕸 Take a first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Exclusively in movie theaters October 2022. pic.twitter.com/TJEi44Xs5S – Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) December 5, 2021

On the other hand, a first brief official synopsis was given. In the summary, certain parameters are specified, in addition, in the title it was revealed that it is Part One, so there will be at least one more delivery.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the winning saga of the Oscar® Spider-Verse, an epic adventure that will transport the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man from Brooklyn full-time across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen stacy and a new Spider team. People to take on a villain more powerful than anything they’ve ever met, the review says.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be available starting October 7, 2022.

